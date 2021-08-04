GRABO Pro is equipped with a robust vacuum pump. The foam rubber vacuum seal on the GRABO Pro tool is strong and resistant to loss of vacuum pressure. Once the pressure pump is activated, it creates a strong suction and firmly attaches to any non-porous flat surface. The suction is strong enough to hold firm even loads as heavy as 375 lbs . In order to lift any slab of flat solid material, simply turn on the unit and place it straight on the surface. The GRABO Pro automatically monitors the vacuum and if vacuum pressure is lost the pump is automatically powered up until the vacuum pressure is restored.

GRABO PRO-Lifter 20 kit includes

GRABO Pro-Lifter comes as a complete unit, with pre-installed battery and vacuum seal.

That is not all. There are other accessories in the kit, including a multi-socket charger and a heavy duty carry bag. The complete kit is packaged in a functionally designed colorful box.

Package Contents:

1 GRABO Pro tool (2021 model with digital display)

1 multi-socket charger

1 seal (preinstalled on the tool)

1 battery (preinstalled on the tool)

1 tough Oxford fabric carry bag

Operator’s manual in English

The GRABO Pro-Lifter is designed for professionals. Unlike the other gigantic solutions, the tool is portable and handy. Living up to the promise of “Heavy Lifting – Made Easy”, the GRABO Pro is equally effective on smooth as well as coarse surfaces. The Pro-Lifter has a pumping capacity of 20 liters per minute, a best in class. So, say good-bye to unreliable, and often dangerous, manual suction cups for the job. With GRABO Pro you double your work efficiency with enhanced safety.

The tool is ergonomically designed to provide better grip and less fatigue when moving heavy objects. The tool is an effective vacuum lifter even for dusty, semi-porous or rough surfaces. The tool works perfectly with glass, wood, ceramic tiles, metals and other materials. Just like the Classic version the powerful vacuum pump and rechargeable battery pack are concealed within the grab handle.



