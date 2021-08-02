ARLINGTON, Va. – Coverings (coverings.com), the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, today announced a successful in-person show at Coverings 2021, which took place July 7-9, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. The show invigorated attendees and exhibitors through a robust hybrid platform that allowed for engagement both online and onsite. Face-to-face networking made its way back to the forefront of business-building at Coverings 2021, which was made evident by a busy show floor. Coverings 2021 introduced attendees and exhibitors to new ways of engaging with one another through the Coverings Lounge, Brand + Business Building Zone, interactive Coverings 2021 mobile application, and more. Coverings also celebrated its 2021 Rock Star winners by giving them an opportunity to share their thoughts about what the significant recognition means to them.

Coverings 2021 garnered nearly 10,000 registered attendees who sought the event’s relevant education, technical resources, in-person networking, and product displays to excel in today’s highly competitive tile, stone and design marketplace. Attendees of Coverings 2021 comprised architects, designers, builders, remodelers, contractors, installers, distributors, fabricators, retailers, media members, and others spanning the global tile and stone industry.

“The attendees of Coverings 2021 were highly charged and enthused about being part of the onsite event,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “What’s more was the positive feedback we received from exhibitors, who were able to connect with new and recurring customers like never before through Coverings’ in-person and virtual opportunities.”

Exhibitors’ feedback resounded the fact show-goers attended Coverings 2021 to conduct business, make purchasing decisions and reconnect with the tile and stone industry.

The Coverings 2021 Rock Stars were also in attendance at Coverings 2021 to be recognized as rising stars in the field of tile and stone. Many expressed their appreciation for the Coverings Rock Stars program and how it affirms Coverings’ mission to support the growth and success of the industry by distinguishing talented young leaders and fostering networking and educational opportunities.

“The Coverings Rock Star awards are another stepping stone on the path to showing new installers what’s possible,” said Ken Ballin, owner at Skyro Floors and 2021 Rock Star winner in the Installer category. “The most exciting thing about winning the Rock Star award was the chance to meet the other Rock Stars and see how like-minded we really are.”

According to Bruna Da Silva, purchasing manager at StoneHardscapes, LLC, who won a 2021 Rock Star award in the Distributor category, “To me, this award provides recognition for all the hard work I’ve put in during my 8 years in the industry. I am a natural stone lover, and to be able to do what I love daily and be recognized among the top talent leaders in the industry is an amazing feeling.”

2021 Rock Star winner in the Retailer category and sales manager at Casa Linda Tile & Marble Nicolas Valderrama shared his take on what the award means to him. “It gives me a sense of being recognized as a professional in the tile and marble industry, which is an industry I love and plan on making a lifelong career of. Aside from the honor of being recognized as a Rock Star, it’s the first of many accolades that I hope to receive throughout my career.”

“This award means a lot to me and the company I work for as I have been in this business for 10 years and feel privileged to be recognized by my peers,” said Annelize Llerena, branch manager at D&B Tile Distributors, who won a 2021 Rock Star award in the Distributor category. “I want to continue to innovate and earn more skills to further my contribution to the tile industry.”

Christopher Ellis, tile, marble and terrazzo field representative at Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 1 WA/AK, won a 2021 Rock Star award in the Trade Association category. He said, “Being recognized as a Coverings Rock Star means everything to me and is both amazing and humbling at the same time. The most exciting thing is that my work is being recognized by a group of veterans in the industry that I have never interacted with.”

According to Sarah Williams, 2021 Rock Star winner in the Manufacturer category and marketing director at iQ Power Tools, “Being announced as one of the 2021 Rock Stars has not only grown my confidence within my role at iQ Power Tools, but has further ignited my passion to keep the industry growing and evolving as the next generations enter the workplace. For me, the most exciting moment of this award was bringing it back home to my team at iQ Power Tools. 5 years ago, no one in tile knew our name. Now, we are being grouped with amazing leaders across the industry, and that is an incredible feeling of accomplishment.”

“I have always had many aspirations within the tile and stone industry, and receiving the Coverings 2021 Rock Star award breeds a new motivation for me to go after those,” stated Amanda McMillan, director of member experience at Rockheads Group USA and 2021 Rock star winner in the Trade Association category. “To be noticed and appreciated feels very special and drives me to continue working hard for the people that depend on me.”

The Coverings 2021 Rock Stars were recognized Wednesday, July 7, during an awards ceremony held in the Coverings Lounge. Past Rock Star winners were involved in the ceremony to speak about how their careers and personal growth have evolved since being identified as emerging leaders in tile and stone.

Learn about all the Coverings 2021 Rock Star winners here. Rock Star nominations for Coverings 2022 will open online in the fall.

On-demand content from the virtual components of Coverings 2021 is now available for anyone to view on Coverings’ website.

For more information about Coverings and to begin learning about Coverings 2022, which will take place April 5-8, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, visit coverings.com.