MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Cambria, the nation’s leading producer of American-made natural quartz surfaces, will host a complimentary, IDCEC- and AIA-accredited webinar on January 14 at 1 p.m. CT. Entitled “Return to Wellness: How Research Will Transform Our Workplace,” the panel will explore how the new work space can help people feel more secure, nurtured, creative, and productive.

Part of Cambria’s ongoing virtual programming series Conversations with Cambria, the panel of nationally renowned built environment experts—led by Cambria Senior Director of Sales, Healthcare and Senior Living Lauri Watnee—will explore this timely topic about the modern workplace.

Many of us have become acutely aware of the power of the spaces where we both work and live, and we acknowledge the traditional workplace will change. But how much? Will we incorporate the insights from exciting new and developing research to create better and more resilient environments that support health and well-being?

These are the questions leading experts—like Debra Harris, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Baylor University; Paul Scialla, Founder, CEO of Delos and Founder of the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI); and Tama Duffy Day, Principal and Health Sector Leader, Gensler—will explore in the webinar. They will also discuss what “better” looks like and how they envision our spaces and our use of spaces to be forever altered.

Cambria launched its Conversations with Cambria programming in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, offering insightful virtual events that highlight design, leading brands, and industry experts. Past panels include a behind-the-scenes tour of Room & Board’s corporate campus, a conversation with Benjamin Moore’s color expert about the 2021 Color of the Year, mood boards with Domino magazine editors, and a look at the weekend home of O, the Oprah Magazine’s creative director Adam Glassman featuring Cambria.

Registration is free and is open now here. For more information about Cambria, please visit CambriaUSA.com or follow along on social media with the hashtag #MyCambria.