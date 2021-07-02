DALLAS, TX -- American Olean recently launched its new Clay Canvas collection, a versatile stone-look ColorBody porcelain floor tile.

“Clay Canvas embodies a minimalistic design and delivers lasting durability with five monochromatic colors available in both matte and polished finishes,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Offering design versatility, this collection truly meets the functionality demands of commercial installations, but also delivers a clean and sleek style to residential spaces.”

On-trend in both color and size, Clay Canvas features 12- x 24- or 24- x 24-inch tiles in a color range that includes on-trend whites, blues and grays. These large-format tiles utilize the proprietary technologies of TrueEdge and Reveal Imaging to maximize the aesthetic presentation of the collection’s medium shade variation hues.

Clay canvas is suitable for floor, wall and countertop use. Because it features ClimatePro, it is a tile that won’t freeze, fade or crack due to cold weather -- making it suitable for indoor use or vertical applications for outdoor spaces. This tile is waterproof, slip-resistant, stainproof, dentproof and scratch-resistant, and the inclusion of SimpliClean means that it is easy to clean with just a broom, vacuum or wet mop.

For more information, visit https://www.americanolean.com/product/Clay-Canvas.