DALLAS, TX -- American Olean recently announced the launch of the new Mythique Marble collection. Mythique Marble is a complete porcelain floor, ceramic wall and mosaic tile collection offering four on-trend marble designs, each equally elegant, yet with its own unique personality. All Mythique Marble products feature Microban® technology that provides powerful antimicrobial product protection.

“The inclusion of Microban technology equips this product line to easily stand up to the demands of daily life, while delivering an abundance of style,” said Amber Leigh Martinson, senior director of marketing at Dal-Tile Corporation. “Microban technology is built-into the product and will not wash off or wear away.”

“Marble looks are extremely popular right now and Mythique Marble perfectly offers the beauty of marble with the performance of porcelain tile,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design at Dal-Tile Corporation. “In designing Mythique Marble, we focused on creating a very complete marble design package under the American Olean umbrella. Although interior design is warming, we designed Mythique Marble to offer gorgeous marble designs in both warm and cool tones to fit into any overall room design. Each of the designs brings something very different to a space. Mythique Marble’s designs uniquely blend traditional marble visuals with contemporary flair.”

Mythique Marble’s Altissimo is a more traditional marble look with refined movement in the veining. Based on the classic Carerra Marble from Carerra, Italy, Altissimo includes gray and blue undertones. The visual brings a clean, elegant look to a space.

Mythique Marble’s Calacatta Venecia is a majestically bold take on the classic look of Italian Calacatta marble. Calacatta Venecia retains the freshness of white marble with gray undertones, yet features gold veining that brings warm tones into the space.

Bottichino is a glamorous linear marble design that nods to the boldness of the types of marbles that were popular in the 1980s and ‘90s, with linear veining adding depth to the space. Again, in keeping with today’s warming trend across interior design, Bottichino brings the warmth of a modern beige color to marble visuals.

Mythique Marble’s Majestic is a bold, intriguing marble design with beautiful veining throughout each piece and includes touches of gray, beige and brown to ensure this new product looks great with today’s hottest room designs.

Accompanying the collection’s various sizes of floor and wall tiles are beautiful arabesque mosaic tiles, a multi-wave crest tile and an intriguing hexagon tile. Coordinating trim is available for a finished look. American Olean’s Mythique Marble collection is appropriate for use on floors, walls, countertops and shower floors. Made in the U.S.