The Poseidon T - Rex Dual Table Complete Fabrication Center is the only machine to do all three phases (cutting, prepping, edge finishing) of the fabrication process and the only machine on the market that uses the “hybrid” cycle, allowing for cutting and ro uting in the same cycle. Also, the T - REX is the only machine that does upside - down cutting (the “Poseidon Plunge”) and is the only machine to do phase two (prepping [radius and shape prep]) and phase three (edge finishing) fabrication without stopping. The Model S Dual Table is the best seller. The Model X is geared for dimensional stone and countertops. www.poseidonmachinery.com