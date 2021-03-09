Designer Ryan Saghian’s New Tile Collection is Sensual Perfection

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Already established as one of his generation’s most in-demand interior designers, Los Angeles-based Ryan Saghian has an impressive list of discerning clients and a huge social media following. At only age 28, he’s been equally successful with product launches.

His furniture line launched in 2014 and wallcoverings in 2018. His tableware has been selling out ever since it was introduced in mid-2020 and his line of luxury handmade rugs debuted in late 2020. He’s kicking off 2021 in inimitable style with the latest in his Home collection, in collaboration, the Sensuale collection of terrazzo tiles.

For this project, Saghian partnered with DOMVS Surfaces, a leading supplier of architectural surfaces for hospitality, commercial and residential projects. DOMVS specializes in the largest inventory of premium slabs, tiles, mosaics and engineered wood flooring that is available for immediate delivery.

“Terrazzo was hot in the mid-century modern era and has made such a comeback.” said Saghian. “For these tiles, I was inspired by the classic female form -- so sensual -- as well as the artisanal Azulejo tile work of Portugal and Spain, all reinterpreted in blush and earth tone palettes.”

“We have always loved Ryan’s effortless California Modernism style with a twist of opulence,” said Julie Sage, principal at DOMVS Surfaces. “With this collaboration, we wanted to bring to market a material that was both trending and was true to our respective core values. A modern tile that was a work of art and yet portrayed absolute luxury was just that. Having originated in Italy, terrazzo is an artisanal labor of love that offers an unlimited color palette. The Sensuale collection was the perfect choice to meet our clients’ needs.”

Signature Saghian Style

The Sensuale collection features bold geometry, edgy, mix-and-match opportunities and an urbane palette.

The names of the patterns in the Sensuale collection are inspired by iconic streets in London and include Carnaby, Savile, Shaftsbury and Strand. There is also a Diagonal Blush Bone pattern. Solids include Solid Blush, Solid Bone and Solid Squid. “I’ve become obsessed with this dusty rose pink,” Saghian says as he articulates his vision. “I’m not a trend follower in terms of the earthy tones. I like to run things through a design filter.”

His neutrals are anything but basic -- take that sexy blush as case in point.

“I have to do things in the most Ryan way possible,” he said. “I love contrasting with black such as the Solid Squid tile for bold juxtaposition. The palette of the tile collection is a great way to create a look that is both current and will not get outdated, and also shows off what I’m known for: high contrast.”

Shop the Collection

The tiles are 8 x 8 inches with customizable options available and are appropriate for both residential and commercial wall and flooring applications.

“They work beautifully as a backsplash in a kitchen or in a bathroom, or even in a courtyard,” Saghian said. “You could also create an area of tile to create a ‘tile rug’ in a living room.”

They retail for $19 to $25 and are available via DOMVS Surfaces or at Saghian’s flagship showroom on Robertson and Third in Los Angeles, CA. Contact either for samples or custom information.