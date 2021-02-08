XIAMEN, CHINA -- The 21st China Xiamen International Stone Fair will be held from May 18 to 21, 2021 in Xiamen, China, and the show’s management has presented a new year proposal for the entire stone industry.

The new edition of the Xiamen Stone Fair will include eight exhibition areas: Domestic Stone, Machinery & Tools, International, Artificial Stone, Outdoor, Design & Education, Media and the Xiamen Bath & Kitchen Fair. Hall C1-C5, C3L, B6 and A5-A6 will display numerous natural stone and stone products from China. Hall B3-B7 will be dedicated for machinery and tools in which smart manufacturing will be a highlight. The International area is planned for Hall A4-A5 where the most national delegations and overseas exhibiting companies will send staffs or agents in China to represent their booths. Hall A2-A3 is organized for artificial stone, while Hall W is for raw stone blocks and large machines. Moreover, it is the first time that the design & education area will be in Hall A1, which is where the Stone Infinite Product Design Show and Xiamen Habitat Design & Life Festival will be co-located.

New plan of exhibition areas – to extend the coverage

In the 2021 edition, natural stone, machinery, and tools and accessories will still take a leading part. In order to truly reflect the current situation and future trend of the stone industry, new subjects will be introduced. Keywords like “sintered stone,” “kitchen and bathroom supplies,” “smart manufacturing,” “eco-friendly production,” “customization” and more will be found in the show.

In the International area, there will be a re-planning. Show management has contacted overseas companies and will actively assist those who will send a staff or agents to China to attend the fair. National delegations from Italy, Turkey and Portugal are under orderly preparations.

Design matters – to strengthen the connection

In the past 10 years, the Xiamen Stone Fair has cooperated with famous global architects and designers to brand a series of featured events, including the Global Master Architects Forum, the Stone Infinite Product Design Show and other educational sessions. In the upcoming show, the show’s management team will make more efforts to integrate global resources and strengthen the linkage of design and stone. A brand new featured event, Xiamen Habitat Design & Life Festival, curated by the International Habitat Interior Design Association, will make its debut at the Xiamen Stone Fair. Media for the design, house and home industry will join as well to create a buzz.

The Xiamen Stone Fair has assigned a team to help designer delegations acquire the latest trend and quality materials from thousands of exhibiting companies in the fair and customize study tours to visit factories.

A different presentation – to broaden the channels

The 3rd Stone Infinite Product Design Show with the theme of “Stones in Daily Life” is structured in six sections: Art in Stones, Life in Stones, Artifacts in Stones, Construction in Stones, Salon in Stones and Tea Break in Stones. The show is honored to invite Xiaojie as the chief curator, LAU Siu-Hong, Freeman as the visual identity design consultant and Wang Xiangrong as the art consultant.

Industry forums will be held in corresponding exhibition areas to closely focus on hot topics and pain points, as well as visualize the installation, conservation and after-sales services.

The digital platform, Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair introduces new marketing modes, including video marketing, live streaming, online matchmaking and more. For the first time, Xiamen Stone Fair will go onsite and online to energize the industry.

“The pandemic has delayed our annual meeting, yet the reunion is around the corner,” stated show management. “No matter in the past, present or future, Xiamen Stone Fair’s commitment to serve the industry and move forward with the whole stone community will remain resolute.”

Pre-registration for the Xiamen Stone Fair 2021 is now open. “Secure your place and join the industry community,” stated the management team.