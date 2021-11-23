XIAMEN, CHINA – Xiamen Stone Fair, which is scheduled from March 16 to 19, 2022, has announced a call for speakers globally to be a part of its World Stone Congress (WSC). Show management is in search of industry members who can provide different aspects on the current state of the industry, as well as future trends.

Topics include, but are not limited to technology, design innovation, industry trend, channel development, among other subjects. The session can be given by a single presenter or it can be a panel discussion. Additionally, the presentation can be live during the stone show, or a pre-recorded or live video, as there will be a virtual component. The content of the educational session must be non-commercial. The deadline to submit a topic and outline is December 31, 2021. Any questions can be directed to: info@stonefair.org.cn.