XIAMEN, CHINA – The Xiamen Stone Fair Organizing Committee has announced that the 2020 edition of the international stone exhibition will not be held this fall. Originally scheduled for March 16th to 19th, show management pushed the dates to October 27th to 30th due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Upon further consideration, with the pandemic still going on, the difficult decision was recently made to postpone the show until 2021. The following is a statement released by the Xiamen Stone Fair Organizing Committee:

“Over the past few months, we have continuously monitored the global situation of COVID-19 development. In consultation with exhibitors, visitors and partners from domestic and abroad, as well as taking into account many uncertainties caused by COVID-19, Xiamen Stone Fair Organizing Committee has made the following decision after deliberate consideration and evaluation: China Xiamen International Stone Fair, originally scheduled in October, 2020, will be postponed to 2021. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this rescheduling may cause.

Promoting the import and export trade of global stone industry is the commitment of Xiamen Stone Fair all along. As a one-stop platform for product display, market expanding and information exchange, Xiamen Stone Fair becomes a must-attend annual event within the industry. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we have been making great efforts to prepare for the trade fair postponed to October and striving to present a high-quality event. However, with the ongoing COVID-19 development and its widespread impact around the world, business travel has been affected due to visa delays, limited flights, compulsory quarantines and other objective reasons. Given the situation, it is difficult to maintain the value of Xiamen Stone Fair when the presence of exhibitors and visitors from all over the world cannot be guaranteed.

Under the current circumstances, we will keep operating Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair with our efforts as always. To help resume the stone industry, the online platform enables product showcase, business negotiation and networking, and plays as a complementary counterpart and warm-up for the physical trade fair. We will continue to improve the system and develop more online events like product promotion and webinars so as to better serve our exhibitors and visitors. We promise to arrange follow-up services properly and wholeheartedly. Xiamen Stone Fair is always standing with our stone community, facing challenges and overcoming difficulties, and will continue its dedication to reviving the stone industry.”

Please visit www.stonefair.org.cn for up-to-date information and details of the Xiamen Stone Fair.

