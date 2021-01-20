BOSTON, MA -- Launched in September 2020, Dust Hog is now building out its distribution network throughout North America to help mitigate one of the industry’s greatest challenges, dust control.

“We are thankful to the Starnet team for the opportunity it has afforded us to join such a world-class organization,” said Scott Banda, Chief Commercial Officer of Dust Hog Pro LLC. “We are thrilled to begin assisting Starnet contractors employ the most effective dust control tools and procedures at a time when indoor air quality is at the center of virtually every conversation.”

“The Dust Hog Pro is a simple, low-cost avenue to control dust,” added Eric Boender, Starnet vice president of business development. “The Starnet membership utilizes approximately three million bags of subfloor and ceramic-related materials annually and this simple, effective tool will protect the installation mechanic along with maintaining a cleaner jobsite.”

The Dust Hog® helps protect installers and HVAC systems from airborne particulates and in compliance with OSHA respirable silica dust safety regulations. Invented by a professional contractor, the field and independent laboratory tested tool is made of high-visibility, rugged, polypropylene plastic in the U.S. The Dust Hog utilizes proprietary Vortex Suction Technology™ to create a high-velocity, circular air current throughout the mixing container. Its patent-pending design has been specifically engineered with dual intake ports extending below the container rim, greatly enhancing vacuum suction performance.

The Dust Hog easily fits on and off 1-, 5-, 30- and 50-gallon pails and drums for mixing self-leveling underlayments, repair patches, mortar, joint compound and other powdered materials on commercial and residential jobsites. A one-minute video explains the product’s benefits/usage instructions. A three-part, architectural specification and independent lab test report are also available.