Dallas, TX – Already offering an unrivaled breadth and depth of products, the Daltile brand is now making it even easier to find the perfect product. Daltile’s recently launched ColorMatch is a special order, custom color, glazed ceramic wall tile program.

“Daltile’s ColorMatch special order program provides complete design freedom with monochromatic color tiles,” said Amber Leigh Martinson, senior director of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “If consumers or designers have a specific color in mind, but just can’t find it anywhere, our ColorMatch custom order program is their solution. With ColorMatch, Daltile can create a wall tile color to match virtually any item. The consumer or designer simply provides Daltile with a swatch of fabric, piece of wallpaper, lamp, official school colors, or a favorite Pantone color number, for example. Our expert tile lab will then custom create a free 3x6 sample tile in about 1-2 weeks. In addition to the wide variety of existing solid colors that Daltile offers in wall tile, the brand now offers more colors than customers could ever imagine, making any design come to life!”

Daltile’s ColorMatch tiles are available in 13 of the most popular tile sizes, ranging from 3x6 to 12x24.

These custom tiles are also available in four on-trend surface structures/textures: flat, bevel, artisan, and wave, as well as in semi-gloss and matte finishes. ColorMatch tiles are Made In The USA and may be used on walls, backsplashes, countertops, and pool linings.

“ColorMatch also provides additional options,” added Martinson. “Want an existing color from one of Daltile’s popular monochromatic wall tile lines, but you prefer a different size, a different structure/texture, a different semi-gloss or matte finish? ColorMatch is the solution!”

To complete the look, a full variety of trims are available in each custom color, ranging from jolly and quarter round to cove base corners, for example.