Stone+tec, the International Trade Fair for Natural Stone and Stone Technology, will not take place as planned from 12 to 15 May 2021. The trade fair could have been held in compliance with the hygiene concept of the Bavarian State Government in principle, however the number of registrations did not develop as hoped due to the difficult worldwide situation currently. This decision is meant to enable all participants to plan with more certainty at an early stage.

The organizer NürnbergMesse announces that Stone+tec cannot be held as planned in May 2021. “It was definitely not an easy decision to have Stone+tec take another break. However, it continues to be difficult to foresee how the currently unusual situation will develop up to mid-May. The uncertainty in the industry is too great as to whether the accustomed experience character of Stone+tec with products to touch, competitions, award ceremonies and get-togethers can be realized in this way. These concerns were also reflected in the number of registered exhibitors. After much consideration, we have thus decided to create planning security for all participants at an early stage“, says Petra Wolf, Member of the Management Board of NürnbergMesse.

About Stone+tec

Stone+tec, the International Trade Fair for Natural Stone and Stone Technology, is organized by NürnbergMesse. Its sponsoring institutions are the DNV (German Natural Stone Association) and BIV (Association of German Stonemasons). It also receives international support from Confindustria Marmomacchine, the Italian Association for Natural Stone Working Machinery and Equipment. It is is aimed at all workers in stone dealing with monuments, construction, cemeteries and design. Further information at www.stone-tec.com.