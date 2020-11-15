Engineered to take on the challenging jobs of ultra-compact surfaces, Element Ultra core bits are made with a special dry/wet formula and the finest diamonds. Featuring thin-wall design for all the diameters, the sizes above 1 inch come with T-shape segments and brazed diamond inside/outside of the barrel.

Drilling holes on ultra-compact surfaces with Element Ultra will be much easier and more consistent than with wet-use-only core bits, as Element Ultra core bits won’t get glazed thanks to the special heat-resistant formula.

Following the success of the first size 1-3/8 inches, Element Ultra is now available from 3/16 to 3 inches in diameters.

www.oceandiamondtools.com