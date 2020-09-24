Poway, CA – MicroGold® Dual-Action Disinfectant & Antimicrobial kills SARS-CoV-2 associated with COVID-19, according to independent lab testing reviewed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Distributed by Granite Gold Inc. (GGI) and powered by MonoFoil, MicroGold® Dual-Action Disinfectant & Antimicrobial (EPA Reg. No. 90856-4-88653) met all EPA criteria following the mid-June conclusion of independent analysis at Microbac Laboratories Inc. Testing conducted on a live strain of SARS-CoV-2 was found to kill the virus in three minutes.

MicroGold® Dual-Action Disinfectant & Antimicrobial was brought to the consumer marketplace in spring 2020 at the onset of the pandemic by GGI to help retail partners who were experiencing depleted stocks and empty store shelves. Initially named MonoFoil D®, GGI recently rebranded the product under the new MicroGold® brand.

“Our objective is two-fold: help our retail partners, who are facing immense pressure from consumers looking for a readily available supply of disinfecting solutions, and help consumers protect their families and homes against harmful bacteria and viruses – particularly the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Lenny Sciarrino, GGI president/CEO and co-founder.

MicroGold® Dual-Action Disinfectant & Antimicrobial kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, including SARS-CoV-2 associated with COVID-19, human rotavirus, pseudomonas aeruginosa, salmonella enterica and staphylococcus aureus, when used as directed.

Available in 16-ounce and 24-ounce spray bottles and a 128-ounce refill, the solution is non-abrasive, has no hazy residue or phosphates, and is alcohol and bleach free. The Dual-Action Disinfectant & Antimicrobial is available nationwide at CVS, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, True Value Hardware, Do It Best Hardware and Menards; in the Northeast at Hannaford Supermarket; and in Southern California at Ralphs Supermarket. Suggested retail for the 24-ounce spray is $14-99; $9.99 for the 16-ounce spray; and $59.99 for the 128-ounce refill.

MicroGold is online at www.GetMicroGold.com.