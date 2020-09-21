Modulus of Rupture: 10.2 MPa (dry)
Compressive Strength: 150 MPa (dry)
Water Absorption: 0.36%
Abrasion Resistance: 18.15 Ha
Flexural Strength: 11.4 Mpa (dry)
This Stone of the Month is supplied by Antolini Luigi & C. S.p.A. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project.