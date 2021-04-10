Azzurra Bay quartzite

Country of Origin: Brazil

Apparent Dry Density: 2,644.22 kg/m3

Water Absorption: 197.0 MPa (dry)

Apparent Porosity: 0.49%

This Stone of the Month is supplied by Zucchi Luxury Stones. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com.