Barcelona quartzite is a brand new pure quartzite from TAB, another natural stone in the arsenal of Exclusives by TAB. Characterized by shades of the ocean, sand and of aquatic life, the material possesses the durablity of a pure quartzite. It is fabricated with TAB’s Premium Processing and Luster Technology gloss. The result is a material that is simultaneously modern and classic, fashionable and comfortable, formal and warm. It is sold worldwide only and exclusively by TAB distributors.

