Ege Seramik’s Salvador Collection Puts Art Deco Tile Back on the Wall

September 11, 2020
NORCROSS, GA -- The new Salvador collection from Ege Seramik consists of 24- x 48-inch fully polished, rectified wall tiles, which are then complemented with 13- x 39-inch decorative tiles in four unique designs and colors.

“Our designers have witnessed a revival of art deco designs and colors,” said Alp Er, general manager at Ege Seramik. “Brass, gold and steel tones mixed with luxury items used as insets such as marble are becoming wildly popular. Our new collection brings all of this together.”

Both field and decorative wall tiles are manufactured with the same state-of-the-art equipment and printing capabilities, providing the utmost in durability, maintenance and overall beauty.

