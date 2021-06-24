As we head into summer, I have to say that the future is looking brighter. Life is starting to feel more like it did pre-pandemic. I am excited that in a few weeks I will be traveling to Las Vegas for The International Surface Event (TISE). It is the first time I have been on a plane in more than a year! When I really think about it that is crazy since I used to travel almost monthly. It will be so nice not only getting back into the swing of things, but also seeing many of my industry friends. It has been too long since we have all been together for a live event.

Informa, the owner of TISE, assures everyone that show management will be adhering to strict safety measures to ensure a safe environment for all those in attendance. Jason Kamery recently had a chance to talk with TISE director, Dana Hicks. You can listen to the podcast on Stone World’s website to gain more insight into this year’s show. I also spoke with Paul Trainor, senior manager, content and community at Informa, about the education program. Although a little different this year, there will be many learning opportunities for attendees. You can read more about it in the interview featured in this eMagazine.

Coverings is also gearing up for its live event in Orlando in July. I will be making a trip there too. Once again, it will be nice to catch up with old friends and see new products in person. For those who are unable to attend these events, do not worry. You will be able to see what is going on through postings on our website and social media platforms.

And finally, I am also excited to share that our Stone Industry Education series, which we organize with the Natural Stone Institute, is hitting the road again in July. While our virtual workshops have been successful, we are happy to be able to be back out there and meet fabricators in person. The July event is scheduled for July 22 in Oakwood, OH. You can view the full schedule at www.stoneindustryeducation.com.

As you can see, there is a lot going on in the upcoming months. I hope to see many of you in my travels, but for those I do not, enjoy your summer and be sure to follow us to see what the latest developments are in the stone industry.



