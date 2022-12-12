As we wrap up 2022, many of us will reflect on the past 12 months. For me, it seems that life has come back to activity of pre-pandemic days. I did quite a bit of traveling, including two international trips, which was exciting. I had missed that.

While the economy is declining and we still have supply chain issues, business seems good. From fabricators to installers to designers, everyone I have spoken to at various industry events has expressed that they have been busy. This is great to hear.

My last trip of 2022 was to Indian Wells, CA, for Total Solutions Plus. This is always a good opportunity to catch up with industry friends, find out about new products and get new story ideas. This year’s event drew quite the crowd. In fact, the block of rooms sold out quickly, so I was in a resort across the street. Another positive sign that we are getting back into the swing of things.

As we look ahead, it appears 2023 is shaping up nicely. Both TISE and Coverings have announced new show features in anticipation of high attendance. Stone World, along with the Natural Stone Institute, has firmed up next year’s Stone Industry Event schedule. These town hall-style workshops provide education for fabricators around the country.

How was 2022 for you? If you would like us to tell your story or share a recent project, please let us know. We always welcome feedback and story suggestions from our followers.

Happy Holidays!



