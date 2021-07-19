I recently returned from Las Vegas to attend TISE. I must admit, a few months ago when I made the decision to go I was excited but still a little apprehensive. But by the time I was in the airport, I suddenly enjoyed the feeling of being “normal” again. And once I entered the Mandalay Bay, it felt good to be back.

I think this was the sentiment felt by most who attended the show this year. While everyone knew it would be an intimate setting due to the circumstances of the pandemic, I think exhibitors and attendees were pleasantly surprised with the energetic vibe in the air. Industry members were happy to be back greeting customers, meeting new people and networking. Informa did a great job of taking the first step in reuniting the industries. Look for some show highlights in the feature running in this eMagazine.

This month I am back on the road -- heading to Orlando for Coverings. I look forward to seeing more old friends and experiencing what the exhibition has to offer. I know show management has also been working diligently to create a safe environment to bring the stone and tile industries together. I’ll be sure to share highlights of Coverings 2021 on our social media platforms, as well as in our next eMagazine.

I wish everyone a fun and safe summer. If I don’t see you along my journeys now, I hope to in the near future. In the meantime, keep visiting www.stoneworld.com for the latest industry news and happenings.







