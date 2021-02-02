Ege Seramik introduces the SALENTO, a decorative wall tile offering a playful harmony with its unique sculptured surface. Available in a 3” x 12” format, this distinctive tile range is available in two colors: turquoise and green. SALENTO'S geometric design adds depth and interest, while still being easily cleaned and sanitized.

According to Alp Er, Ege Seramik’s General Manager, “Our new sculptured tiles allow designers to be as bold or subtle as they choose. Ultimately, users look, touch and experience a true masterpiece with SALENTO.