Neolith has launched a new digital platform: Neolith Virtual Experience. This powerful new tool brings its collection of over 50 colors and finishes from the showroom direct to the customer home.



Ongoing and consistent innovative tech investment has always been at the heart of the brand. Adoption of the latest innovative systems has helped Neolith become one of the most sustainable building materials on the market.

"With combined AR and VR capabilities, we feel the Neolith Virtual Experience gives a truly comprehensive snapshot of the brand and its materials, as near as we can currently come to observing the material in reality. Excitingly, this is only the beginning for us, as we plan to add further features to these apps with a final goal of eventually hosting our own events and tradeshows, allowing us to bring everyone together, virtually." - Mar Esteve, Neolith® CMO.

The ongoing COVID pandemic has impacted face-to-face engagement, meaning more remote and digital methods are needed to bring the material to customers’ attention. As such, Neolith has focused significant research and investment on developing its online platforms even further to create this new innovative suite of interactive and immersive features, bringing the brand to life digitally and making it accessible to all.

"Having previously relied heavily on events and expos to reach our audience, we realized we needed to create new tools to provide an alternative. With many of these exhibitions cancelled and uncertainty around next year’s schedule, we decided to bring the experience directly to our customers, available 24/7, 365 days a year."- Mar Esteve, Neolith CMO.