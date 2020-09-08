Widely recognized as one of the most user-friendly digital templating software in the industry, LPI’s Laser Templator combines an intuitive interface with robust editing and integration capabilities. Text-based instructions allow users to quickly template digitally without the need for CAD experience. Add backsplashes, waterfall edges, edge profiles, drop-ins, dimensions and more with your customer onsite or simply email files back to the shop for additional editing using your second software license. Laser Templator also allows you to create and combine estimates, shop sheets, saw pages, jobsite photos, signoffs and more into one complete package. The CNC integration feature converts your digital files to the exact output specifications for a variety of CNC brands, expediting the digital fabrication. The software also integrates seamlessly with Slabsmith, Moraware and other industry software.

www.laserproductsus.com