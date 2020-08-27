PORTAGE, Indiana – Mortar Net Solutions ™, the leading supplier of moisture management solutions for masonry walls, presented scholarships to benefit 20 masonry students as part of its annual Masonry Apprentice Scholarship Program.

Originally launched in 2019, the national program is intended to give interested individuals an opportunity to enroll in a masonry apprentice training program at the early stages of their career. In one year, the Masonry Scholarship Program grew from four recipients to 20 recipients.

In addition to the scholarships, the winners will each receive tool bags to help them as they work through their education and apprenticeships. These tool bags will be equipped with more than $1,000 worth of tools, courtesy of Bon Tool, Kapro Tools, KNIPEX Tools, U.S Tape and Mortar Net Solutions. Mortar Net Solutions worked with masonry instructors across the country to select which students would benefit the most from the scholarship. The following students were awarded scholarships by Mortar Net Solutions:

Steven Blakely, Snow Jr. and King, Norfolk, Virginia

Cyrus Brown, West Rowan High School, Mt. Ulla, North Carolina

Ray Fillon, Cantrella Masonry, Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Alberto Gomez, Local 8 Milwaukee, Chicago, Illinois

David Hernandez, Creative Masonry, Greenville, Tennessee

Jacob Hortan, Claiborne High School, Tazewell, Tennessee

Jennifer Key, Columbus Career and College Academy, Fair Bluff, North Carolina

Savannah Kunkel, Carroll County Public School, Westminster, Maryland

Logan Lane, Creative Masonry, Greenville, Tennessee

John Livingston, Wallace Community College Selma, Selma, Alabama

Preston McBee, Providence Grove High School, Climax, North Carolina

Jarod Norberg, Western Maricopa Education Center, Gilbert, Arizona

Nickolas Ortiz, Local 8 Milwaukee, Chicago, Illinois

Orlando Ortiz Jr., Local 8 Milwaukee, Chicago, Illinois

Austin Smith, Snow Jr. and King, Norfolk, Virginia

Jonathan Smith, Wallace Community College Selma, Selma, Alabama

Korbin Torres, Western Maricopa Education Center, Gilbert, Arizona

Isaac White, South Caldwell High School, Hudson, North Carolina

Jesse Wilkinson, Snow Jr. and King, Norfolk, Virginia

Shane Williams, Snow Jr. and King, Norfolk, Virginia

“As a dedicated supporter of the masonry industry, Mortar Net is proud to once again have the opportunity to provide aid and the essential tools to students who will one day be the future of our industry,” said Steven Fechino, Engineering and Construction Manager at Mortar Net Solutions. “It was an exciting opportunity to work with so many great instructors across the country, as well as our generous program sponsors who also did their part to make this all possible. We look forward to 2021 as we hope to further expand this great program.”

The scholarships were announced in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 29th, 2020. For information regarding Mortar Net’s Masonry Scholarship program, click here.