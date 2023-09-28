The newly issued catalog Stone from the Italian company Sorma S.p.a. is already available in both printed and e-file versions. Focusing on the needs of the stone industry, the catalog presents Sorma’s wide range of rigid and flexible diamond tools used in machining with portable or stationary machines. The catalog is available in two different languages, Italian and English.

“We decided to add to the Stone catalog our solutions focused on stone machining that are always available (in-stock products) to address in the most precise way the market needs and simplify the product search. Of course, the Sorma program is wider, and we warmly invite the operators to contact us to learn more about it,” states Riccardo Galluzzi, Sorma diamond tools division director.

The new catalog Stone is designed to provide all the strictly necessary product information at the first glance: almost every product is accompanied by a clearly readable, large photo and related dimensioned drawing and a concise description presenting its main features. Each table contains technical information, product code and commercial information (minimums, multiples, etc.). Any accessories, if present, are shown below the table, accompanied by an image and a cross-reference to the features page.

Visitors and customers attending the Marmomac fair trade in Verona from September 26th to 29th can ask for their hard copy of Stone catalog at Sorma stand (pavilion 7, stand E6).

Along with the Stone catalog, Sorma has released the Metal volume focused on its abrasive solutions for metalworking in both English and Italian versions.

Both the catalogs are available for download at https://www.sorma.net/index.php/it/diamond-tools.