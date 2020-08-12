Mankato, MN – Vetter Stone Company is proud to announce the company has named Ben Kaus as President of Vetter Stone Company and subsidiary Alabama Stone Company. Kaus has been with the organizations for six years and has continuously climbed in leadership roles. With Kaus being named President, Ron Vetter will remain in his role as CEO and will take on the role of Chairman. Ben will serve as only the fourth president in the company’s 66-year history.

“We are excited to name Ben as President and look forward to his leadership,” said Ron Vetter, CEO of Vetter Stone. “Ben is the first non-family officer and leader of the company since its founding in 1954 following Paul J. Vetter, Sr., Howard Vetter and Ron Vetter. He brings rich leadership experience and operational knowledge that will continue the growth of the company. We are very proud to have Ben serve in this integral role of the company.”

Kaus joined Vetter Stone in 2014 as Operations Manager and became an officer of the company in 2016. Ben was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2018, prior to being named President. Kaus is a 2006 graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato with a major in Finance. In addition, Kaus obtained a Six Sigma Black Belt Certificate from Normandale Community College.