Vadara Quartz Seeks Distributors for Exclusive Territories

Austin, TX – Vadara Quartz is actively seeking distributors within the Pacific Northwest (Washington, Oregon), Rocky Mountains (Colorado, Utah), and Mid-Atlantic (Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, DC Metro) regions.

“Our rapid expansion calls for qualified distribution partners to meet the growing demand for Vadara Quartz nationwide,” said Erik Butler, Vice President of Operations at US Surfaces. “We are inviting distributors to join our expanded network of partners to increase our presence in the quartz surface market in these territories” says Butler. “These integrated alliances will serve as exclusive regional providers of the Vadara 21-color veined quartz collection.”

Vadara’s curated quartz collection, consisting of top-selling colors and patterns, is designed to complement and expand existing product offerings. With countertop trends consistently favoring quartz, Vadara looks to increase its network of sales and support personnel to deliver expedient service and delivery benefits to its customers. Vadara Quartz provides best-in-class marketing, sales and sampling support, stable lead times and the most desired natural veined quartz collection available.

Vadara promises easy onboarding, quick start, and simple adoption program for those interested in selling quartz. To inquire about Vadara Quartz or join our network of distributors, please contact our Vice President of Operations, Erik Butler at (844) 482-3272 or ebutler@ussurfaces.com.