Introducing Ecoguard G7 and Ecoguard W9

Alpha Professional Tools® is excited to introduce the newest additions to our Ecoguard Dust Collection line up. The Ecoguard G7 and Ecoguard W9 are designed for larger grinders such as 7” and 9”.

First, the Alpha® Ecoguard G7 fits on most 7” and 9” angle grinders and is built for heavy-duty applications. It has several unique features such as a flexible head which allows for a natural grinding motion. The positioning collar makes installation simple and quick and the clear cover provides superior visibility.

Second but first in its class, the Ecoguard W9 extends the range of the Ecoguard W Series to larger sizes covering up to 9” blades. The Ecoguard W9 includes some unique features including a new multi-adapter system for easy installation. Next it has a front brush to contain dust when plunge cutting, and finally, it has support bars and wheels which reduce the surface friction during cutting. The maximum cutting depth is 2-3/8” which enables cutting through most materials. It fits most 7” and 9” angle grinders and must be used with a vacuum, or other dust collection system.

In addition, for convenient attachment to a vacuum, Alpha® offers a 54” flexible hose or together with an Ecoguard as a kit.