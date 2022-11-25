OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) has announced the publication of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for three applications of natural dimension stone: cladding, flooring/paving and countertops. Also published are 13 Health Product Declarations (HPDs) for natural stone found in 15 MasterFormat® classifications. This documentation will give natural stone an advantage in today’s building and construction industry. Access the new transparency documentation here: https://transparencycatalog.com/company/natural-stone-institute?tcs-token=26cc8897a529b21cff6b8c8ff3e86e93019e61f10fccdf12873c58dcdebef3ee.