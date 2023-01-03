QUEBEC CITY, QB, CANADA -- The first industry-wide Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for natural stone are now available in Polycor’s Sustainable Minds Transparency Catalog. Transparency documentation provides design teams with the data they need to understand the carbon impacts of their projects.

Polycor is proud to have been one of 18 Natural Stone Institute (NSI) members who participated by contributing its lifecycle data. “We are committed to making product transparency understandable and meaningful to assist with making greener and healthier decisions,” stated Polycor. “It is the key to providing our customers with informed choices about our products and helping them understand our company's ethics.”

With increasing awareness of the environmental impact of building and construction materials and the demand for transparency, EPDs are becoming a requirement for public and private procurement.