Blanco launches new dedicated U.S. website

LUMBERTON, NJ – Blanco has relaunched its dedicated U.S. website. Designed to enrich the user’s experience, the new site features a clean, modern design with streamlined menus along with enhanced visibility of all the products available in the U.S. Blanco portfolio.

“As an international brand, we’re thrilled to offer a more globally aligned online brand experience in the U.S. market that provides consumers easily digestible information about products that will improve their kitchens for the long run,” says Edyta Drutis, Director, Brand & Communications for Blanco North America. “Our new website will continue to evolve with ongoing upgrades and expanded content that anyone remodeling or upgrading a kitchen space will appreciate.”

﻿Beyond product collection overviews, key areas of the new site include informative sink and faucet buying guides covering everything from bowl configuration and selecting a sink’s material to choosing the right faucet height. “How to Videos” will offer guidance on everything from how to clean and maintain a sink to detailed faucet installation tips. Inspirational content featured in the “Blanco by Design” section will provide the latest kitchen sink and faucet product news, program introductions and design ideas. In the “Contact” section a request form can be submitted with general or specific questions about products.

“Visitors to our new site will find it easier get the information they need while enjoying a visually rich design that captures the essence and heritage of the Blanco brand,” says Drutis.