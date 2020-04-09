Fiandre Debuts New Surfaces in Maximum Marmi Tile Collection

CHICAGO, IL -- Fiandre, part of the Iris Ceramica Group, recently debuted new colors and finishes in the Maximum Marmi collection, initially introduced at Cersaie and Salone. The products are now available in the U.S. market. Agata, Amazonite, White Beauty, Grey Beauty, Calacatta Bellissimo, Arabescato Orobico and Rock Salt are the latest editions in Fiandre’s top-selling Maximum Marmi Italian premium porcelain collection.

Roc de Bourgogne and Solida are new color ranges in the “Stone Effects” category. Agata Maximum is the combination of Maximum technology and Fiandre’s expertise and development of sophisticated surfaces. This collection of maxi-gems in porcelain stoneware has a powerful decorative effect. Irregular and concentric shaping filled with contrast and shading gives the slab a sense of depth and recreates the translucent effect typical of agate. Available in three colors, Agata Black, Agata Atena and Agata Blu, the gem-like surfaces showcase the dominant shades of black, brown/orange and blue respectively. The expressive power of Agata Maximum makes it the ideal choice to bring both personality and creativity to a room and to create stunning furniture and decorative features.

Amazonite is a new stone-inspired slab in the Maximum Marmi collection, with a texture inspired by the precious stone of the same name, considered by the Egyptians to be the “stone of hope.” Teal in color, amazonite is a very rare mineral with an intense aesthetic, its dense speckled texture ranging from brown to peach tones, with touches of white and gray. A polished finish enhances the surface for a unique and precious material.

The new White Beauty by Maximum Marmi draws inspiration from a refined Asian marble characterized by white, green, gray and black feldspars that create a rich and original design. The polished finish gives depth to the color and beauty to the details of this rare and exotic texture.

Grey Beauty presents an elegant contrast of white and gray shades, and a unique design that brings real character to any space or décor. The polished finish gives depth to the color and beauty to the details of this rare and exotic texture.

Calacatta Bellissimo enriches the Maximum Marmi collection with refined gray veining that stands out on the white background. The gray veining on a white background brings brilliance and elegance to private homes and public or commercial spaces.

Surfaces are enhanced by the two available finishes, polished and semi-polished.

The wide variety of sizes meets the needs of customers and installers. The large 150- x 300-cm slabs, the 250- x 100-cm size, recently introduced along with the 100- x 100-cm format, prevents any cutting waste when cladding. The compact size also allows for the material to be transported in tower buildings and skyscrapers, using lifts or goods hoists.

Shades of white, combined with varied gray and brown accents and hints of ochre, give Arabescato Orobico an intense, sinuous aesthetic. The polished finish highlights the sophisticated surface. Also available in a bookmatched version, Arabescato Orobico is the ideal choice for prestigious architectural projects and interior décor, whether residential or commercial.

In addition to wall and flooring applications, the material can also be used to customize furniture and architectural details.

Fiandre takes inspiration from an essential element, salt, and gives life to Rock Salt Maximum, a sophisticated collection in which the crystallization typical of sea salt is expressed in a wide-ranging color palette -- Pink, Grey, White and Brown. The weave of the texture recalls the crystallization of sea salt, its delicate transparency, and contrasting shades. The aesthetic beauty of Rock Salt is enhanced by a polished finish.

Roc de Bourgogne is inspired by the famous stone of Burgundy, France. The authentic appearance and original texture of this famous stone is perfectly interpreted into a cutting-edge surface that has all the advantages of porcelain tile. The three neutral tones -- Beige, Blanc and Gris -- in the collection are suitable for various interiors, featuring a “clouding” effect that provides movement and highlights the diversity of the natural material. The wide range includes different sizes, thicknesses and finishes, and offers designers and architects a living surface, for both interiors and exteriors, to use as flooring, cladding or for ventilated facades.

Solida draws inspiration from Northern stone, for spaces that are light and elegant. With an aesthetic characterized by a subtle texture, this harmonious surface adapts to both minimalist and luxurious environments thanks to a formal precision that makes it very versatile. The well-balanced Solida palette is designed to fit naturally into any context, bringing that sense of well-being that only pure nature can offer. The six shades -- Grey, Anthracite, White, Nut, Brown and Black -- allow for the creation of spaces with very different atmospheres. The collection has a rich and detailed appeal- available in a wide range of sizes, thicknesses and finishes, for interior and exterior applications.

Debuting for the first time in the U.S., Agata, Rock Salt, Amazonite, White Beauty, Grey Beauty, Calacatta Bellissimo, Arabescato Orobico Roc de Bourgogne and Solida all include the latest in advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities in these new collections of high-tech architectural surfaces.

The new colors are now available for the U.S. market through the Fiandre Group’s own distributor, Transceramica, as well as through its nationwide network of distributors. The sleek styles and surface solutions are engineered for both commercial and contemporary residential projects. The porcelain products will also soon be on display in Fiandre’s Chicago and New York showrooms. For more information, visit www.transceramica.com or www.granitifiandre.com.