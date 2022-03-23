The new striking polished Italian marble looks in the Maximum Marmi range of Italian large format porcelain panels include: Bardiglio Sublime, Breccia Mirabile, Cremo Superiore, Lepanto Rubino, Divine Blue, Grand Carnico, Nero Damascato, Alpi Chiaro Venato, and Majestic Onyx. Debuting for the first time in the U.S., these new high tech architectural surfaces include the latest in Iris Ceramica Group’s advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities and years of continuous research.

Produced in Italy, the Maximum Marmi 120x60 large-format slabs are inspired by the fine veins, color variations, and elegant details and work well in hospitality, commercial and residential settings.

The collection is available in the following dimensions, in polished or semi-polished finishes: 120”x60”, 120”x40”, 60”x60”, 60”x40”, 40”x40”, 60”x30”, 30”x30”, and 30”x15”.

Maximum Marmi’s large format 120”x60” tiles allow large areas to be covered with a uniform cladding that further enhances the beauty of rooms, while the sub-formats offer the designer flexibility of application. The thickness of just 6 mm allows bespoke architectural elements and refined furnishing accessories to be designed, including stairs, doors, consoles, seats, tables and lamps that embellish interiors, creating total look environments.

The large 120”x60” tile format and sub-formats also allow the cladding of facades, walls and floors of buildings, guaranteeing levels of performance that only porcelain stoneware can provide, including durability, resistance to mechanical stress and chemical attack, high absorption resistance and easy cleaning.

The new collections are now available for the U.S. market through Transceramica and EuroWest, as well as through its nationwide network of distributors. The sleek styles and surface solutions are engineered for both commercial and contemporary residential projects.

For more information, visit transceramica.com or eurowest.com or granitifiandre.com