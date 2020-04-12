CSTD Editor's Note

In the last issue of Contemporary Stone & Tile Design, I mentioned how we were heading into “trade show” season. Unfortunately, that was short lived this year due to the unforeseen worldwide pandemic that slowly crept in and then ignited into a state of emergency that no one could have predicted. The Covid-19 virus has forced many exhibitions, such as NeoCon and Coverings to cancel their 2020 events and reschedule for next year, and others such as the American Institute of Architects (AIA) show to postpone their dates with the intention of still holding something in 2020.

While we are certainly in unprecedented times with “social distancing” and the “stay at home” action put in place by many state governments, it is important that we stay optimistic and continue to press on with our daily routine and work. At the time I am writing this, the near future is still unclear in regards to when life will return to “normal.” But that doesn’t mean that we can’t create and be inspired by new products that are still being introduced to the marketplace. If anything, this period is allowing us to slow down a bit and gives us more time to think about new design ideas and research product introductions.

It seems most stone and tile manufacturers are continuing production to maintain a steady flow of product launches. And while you might not be able to physically view them at the various trade shows that usually take place, you can still view them on each manufacturer’s websites, as well as www.cstdmag.com and our social media platforms.

Springtime is often associated with freshness and liveliness, so it is appropriate that this edition of Contemporary Stone & Tile Design leads off with a focus on stone and tile trends. Flip through our extensive product roundup, starting on page 10, and read the feature article, “What’s in store for 2020 designs?,” which begins on page 14. Several marketing experts from leading stone and tile companies share similar predictions on popular colors, shapes, sizes and textures that are trending in 2020.

We hope that the following pages can be a bright spot in these difficult times and help to get the creative juices flowing, so to speak. Myself and our staff are continuing to work each day to bring you the latest updates and stone and tile trends to assist you in your latest design endeavors.