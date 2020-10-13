In this issue of Contemporary Stone & Tile Design, we take a look at the latest trends in residential design, as well as mosaics and decorative tile. If anything is to be learned from flipping through the pages of this issue, it is that there are a plethora of product options to fulfill any design imaginable. As we all know, people worldwide have been living in a state of flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Every country, and even state, has different opinions on how to contain the spread of the virus and how to proceed with reopening procedures. But for the most part, during the summer months here in the U.S. life has resumed a bit, and one observation I have made is that many people seem to be investing in their homes with renovation projects. Lately, I have also started to receive more press announcements from leading manufacturers about new product introductions, which is a positive sign. While at the moment, business might not be what it once was there does seem to be an uptick.

A recent survey conducted by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and John Burns Real Estate Consulting (JBREC) revealed the current health of the industry is rated at 5.9 (on a scale of zero to 10, with zero being poor, five being “normal” and 10 being excellent), up significantly from last quarter’s 4.1. The industry outlook proves even more promising, with future business conditions rated at a 61.9 (on a scale of zero to 100, where 0 is extremely weak and 10 is extremely strong, compared to Q1’s 19.8. The Q2 2020 Kitchen & Bath Market Index (KBMI) surveyed NKBA members in manufacturing, building/construction, design and retail. In a time when there are still many uncertainties, the results of studies such as the KBMI give a reason to be optimistic.

I hope that our readers find inspiration for creativity in the projects featured in this issue. Also, be sure to check out the new offerings in mosaics and decorative tile in our product gallery, beginning on page 39. There are numerous fun, vibrant and unique options to choose from for your next design.