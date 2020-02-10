CSTD New Products

Walker Zanger: Pietta Donovan Collection

February 10, 2020
The Pietta Donovan collection from Walker Zanger is a bold and balanced artful palette of handmade tiles that emphasizes pattern play, bright colors and new shapes, each invigorating the spaces they dwell in with depth and emotion. The tile designs allow a designer or homeowner to make design decisions that suit their personal tastes, as well as control the process of introducing patterns to their environment by providing the dexterity to connect, turn, flip and repeat tiles to customize an installation and cater to a variety of aesthetics.

www.walkerzanger.com

