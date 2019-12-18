Walker Zanger Introduces ‘70s-Inspired Cement Tiles by Pietta Donovan

Transformed into vibrant patterns, cement tiles were made to dazzle with latest design collaboration called Pietta Donovan by Walker Zanger. The stone and tile design resource partnered with emerging designer, Pietta Donovan to create a colorful cement collection. Inspired by her Australian upbringing from 70s-inspired wallpaper to a decadent Australian tart called, Neenish, Donovan takes cement tiles to new lengths. Each tile is exceptional because it is versatile and adjustable to the configuration of the homeowners or designers’ choice. Similar to tangrams, the Pietta Donovan collection is perfect for creating personal designs fit for any unique environment.