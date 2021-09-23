LOS ANGELES, CA -- Walker Zanger, one of North America’s leading stone and tile design resources, recently announced the launch of Velluto, a marble-inspired, porcelain tile collection. Velluto, which translates to “velvet” in Italian, introduces a new, cutting-edge 3D-shaped technology that enriches two-dimensional structures with recess, reliefs and veins. The technology changes the perception of the surface without compromising the quality of the tile.

Velluto’s new, realistic effect echoes the graphic motif of grès porcelain, bringing out the elegance of precious marble and all of its nuances and intense veining. The collection’s crafted texture elevates the design to enhance the tactile experience. Modern and contemporary visions are now a reality with the innovative look of natural marble and the sustainable maintenance of this porcelain tile.

“With Velluto, we’ve been able to achieve the most realistic, multi-faceted replication of marble in porcelain tile to date,” said Chris Stulpin, chief creative officer. “Velluto provides the luxury and elegance of marble everyone loves with livability and durability everyone needs for today’s home.”

The collection’s color palette offers white, gray and almond shades, embodying natures’ tonal hues. Available in five sizes, design creations are never-ending with a variety of geometric layouts, including Chevron Mosaic, Hexagon Mosaic, 32- x 32-, 12- x 24- and 4- x 24-inch formats. The series is ideal for commercial and residential flooring, countertops and wall applications.

Velluto is a boutique collection available exclusively through Walker Zanger showrooms. To learn more about the collection, visit walkerzanger.com.