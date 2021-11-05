LOS ANGELES, CA -- Walker Zanger, one of North America’s leading stone and tile design resources, recently announced the launch of a new porcelain tile collection, Encaustic Echoes. The crafted collection utilizes the soft, matte look and feel of encaustic tile methods to recreate the subtle architectural influences of stone mosaic patterns.

Encaustic Echoes rewrites mosaic stone-inspired patterns with its encaustic craftsmanship. The curated collection of 8- x 8-inch tiles reflect elegant motifs for a harmonious tone in various design styles, each reflecting different cultures and architectural influences. Coupled with the collection’s inviting color palette of cool, natural hues, Encaustic Echoes welcomes a world of soft, memorable stories, enhancing every designer’s vision.

“Encaustic Echoes brings the spirit of hand-made encaustic tile into every space,” said Suzi Portugal, vice president of design and sourcing. “We felt we really stretched our design muscles by offering a collection that emulates the beauty of stone mosaic patterns with the ease of a low maintenance porcelain tile.”

The Encaustic Echoes collection is available in four patterns, including Bloom, Formation, Trek and Flourish. The welcoming color palette of Pale, Dusk, Obsidian, Lapis and Chantilly complement the statement-making patterns. The collection is suitable for a variety of design aesthetics and can be applied to floors, walls, wet areas, exterior spaces or even the pool.

Encaustic Echoes is a boutique collection available exclusively through Walker Zanger showrooms. To learn more about the collection, visit www.walkerzanger.com.