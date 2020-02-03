Large Scale ProductionProductsProduct of the MonthStone in Architecture

Stone of the Month: Aurelius White Marble

February 3, 2020
This Stone of the Month is supplied by Brothers in Granite. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com.

www.brothersingranite.com

Country of Origin Brazil
Absorption 0.01%
Density 2,733 kg/m3
Porosity 0.2%
Compressive Strength 69.0 psi
Abrasion Index 4.02 Ha
