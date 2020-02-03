Stone of the Month: Aurelius White Marble
This Stone of the Month is supplied by Brothers in Granite. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com.
|Country of Origin
|Brazil
|Absorption
|0.01%
|Density
|2,733 kg/m3
|Porosity
|0.2%
|Compressive Strength
|69.0 psi
|Abrasion Index
|4.02 Ha
