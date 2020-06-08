Stone of the Month: Alabama White Marble
This Stone of the Month is supplied by Alabama Marble, Mineral & Mining Co. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com.
|Country of Origin
|U.S. (Alabama)
|Absorption
|0.07%
|Bulk Specific Gravity
|169.4 lbs./ft3
|Modulus of Rupture
|2,600 psi
|Compressive Strength
|14,700 psi
|Abrasion resistance
|12.1 Ha
|Flexural Strength
|1,900 psi