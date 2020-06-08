Product of the Month

Stone of the Month: Alabama White Marble

Stone of the Month: Alabama White Marble
This Stone of the Month is supplied by Alabama Marble, Mineral & Mining Co. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com

www.am3stone.com

Country of Origin U.S. (Alabama)
Absorption 0.07%
Bulk Specific Gravity 169.4 lbs./ft3
Modulus of Rupture 2,600 psi
Compressive Strength 14,700 psi
Abrasion resistance 12.1 Ha
Flexural Strength 1,900 psi
