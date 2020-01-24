MSI to Reveal New Products and Top 5 Trends at the 2020 International Surfaces Event

ORANGE, CA -- MSI, leading distributor of premium quartz, natural stone, porcelain tile, luxury vinyl tile, and decorative mosaics is excited to announce it will be exhibiting at The International Surface Event (TISE) in Las Vegas, NV on January 28st-30th. TISE is the largest flooring, stone, and tile focused tradeshow in North America and is comprised of three exhibitions: Surfaces, StonExpo/Marmomac, and TileExpo. It will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. MSI will present their brand new custom designed booth (#4525/4625) where attendees can view several of its most popular product lines such as Q Premium Quartz, Everlife LVT, Arterra Porcelain Pavers, and their newest porcelain tile collections—Catalina and Myra.

MSI will also showcase an assortment of new products in their Everlife LVT collection, brand new marble colors, striking waterjet cut mosaics, and backsplash tiles. The show will also be where they will unveil their Top 5 Trends for 2020—Modern Farmhouse, Moody Blues, Bold Oasis, Sun-Washed Chic, and Worry-Proof Wonders. From tiles, to countertops to outdoor pavers. Each trend comes with a large assortment of accompanying MSI products.

The Modern Farmhouse trend features items with dreamy natural wood tones, a black and white color palette, highlighted with brushed brass accents. Bold blue tones such as cerulean, indigo and graphite dominate in the Moody Blues trend, while Sun-Washed chic is all about a warm, soft and light color palette. Worry-Proof Wonders showcases some of MSI's most hardworking materials. From floors, to walls, to countertops these items can take a beating year after year and still look fresh. MSI of course couldn't forget about the outdoors and Bold Oasis covers all of the outdoor trends for the year. Products such as Arterra Porcelain Pavers, ledger panels, decorative tile and granite are weatherproof and turn all outdoor spaces to a modern day oasis.

MSI is also proud to announce its brand new U.S. based quartz slab manufacturing and production plant and visitors will be able to learn more about this state of the art facility at the booth.