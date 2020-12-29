The 58 AMP Jurors have made their decisions and the Architecture MasterPrize is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 edition of this prestigious award, in both professional and student categories.

The 2020 edition of the MasterPrize was again highly anticipated, with the largest number of entries since the award began. The standard of the projects was truly exceptional. Winners were selected from over 1,500 entries, with breathtaking designs presented from all around the world.

Seventy-three American designs are among the outstanding winners of this 2020 edition, presenting the best of US architecture in 34 of the 42 categories.

The jury panel of renowned architects, academics and industry experts assess entries based on the criteria of design excellence and creativity, and select top winners in each discipline to receive the title "Design of the Year” / ”New Discovery of the Year” in Architecture, Interior Design and Landscape Design, and “Architectural Product of the Year”.

In 2020, the organizers introduced a Best of the Best award, the winners of which were shortlisted for the top accolade: the Design of the Year titles. Fifteen US projects were awarded the “Best Of Best” distinction by the AMP Jury (see list below). From large-scale urban planning to exquisitely crafted detail, these projects create refined spaces and elevate both functional and aesthetic value, while keeping sustainability very much at the forefront of the building practices and design. Restoration and renovation projects are well represented, adding to an overall ecologically sound ethos.

"The quality and content of projects entered into this fifth edition of the Architecture MasterPrize was spectacular! This award continues to showcase the best of Architecture from all around the globe. It is an honor to present and reward this fantastic collection of innovative, creative and inspiring architectural projects.”

AMP President, Hossein Farmani

The AMP 2020 Winners

USA Best of Best Winners:

Villa Varoise by NADAAA - Residential Architecture - Single Family

Pool House Landscape by Haver & Skolnick Architects in association with Wesley Stout Associates - Residential

Outside-in Pavilion by Valerie Schweitzer Architects - Installations & structures

Salesforce Transit Center Park by PWP Landscape Architecture - Large Scale Landscape Projects

Casa Balada by Orlando Comas ASLA - Residential

J-House by AEDS | Ammar Eloueini Digit-all Studio - Residential

Constellations by FUTUREFORMS - Installations & structures

18 Robinson by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates - Tall Buildings

Yingliang Stone Natural History Museum by Atelier Alter Architects PLLC - Restoration & Renovation

BIT Sports Center by Atelier Alter Architects PLLC - Recreational Architecture and Educational Buildings

Bath House Prototypes: Jawahar Nagar by Mary Katherine Graeff (University of Virginia) - Green architecture

Death in the City: Defining a 21st Century Paradigm for the Hospice by Radu-Remus Macovei (Harvard Graduate School of Design) - Urban Planning

Inhabiting Ruins by Devyanshi Arya (Rhode Island School of Design) - Restoration & Renovation

Last Ice Lullaby by Tim Cousin (MIT) - Cultural Architecture

Connections - Synergy in the City of Central by Austin (Chunfeng) Lu (Louisiana State University) - Urban Planning

Professional Top Winners:

Architectural Design Of The Year: He Art Museum by Tadao Ando Architect & Associates Interior Design Of The Year: Nocenco Cafe by Vo Trong Nghia Co Landscape Design of The Year: Thammasat Urban Farm Rooftop by Landprocess

Architectural Product of the Year: Thinline 2500 Sliding Door by Styline

Winners will enjoy extensive publicity, showcasing their designs to a worldwide audience throughout the next year, and their designs will be featured in the AMP Book of Architecture, distributed globally. All Winners will receive the AMP Winner Certificate and Winner Seal, and are now featured on the Winners Gallery on the AMP website. Link to the Winners Gallery Download the AMP 2020 PR package including high-resolution images, video content and information about the winners here . -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Architecture MasterPrize™(AMP)

The mission of the AMP is to advance the appreciation of quality architectural design worldwide. Celebrating creativity and innovation in the fields of architecture, landscape architecture, and interior design, the prize is open to submissions on a global level, accepting entries from architects all around the world.

Winners are selected by the esteemed jury of architects and leaders in the architecture world, and will receive the AMP trophy, extensive publicity showcasing their designs to a worldwide audience, and more.

The Architecture MasterPrize™ was assembled by the Farmani Group as the sister initiative of the IDA International Design Awards, which has been recognizing and celebrating smart and sustainable multidisciplinary design since 2007.