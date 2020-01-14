Neolith offers holistic surfacing experience at IMM 2020

Neolith will once again be exhibiting at IMM Cologneat Koelnmesse, Messeplatz 1 Mülheim, 50679 Köln, Germany (13-19 January 2020) in Hall 4.2 on Stand D041 and C040.

Visitors to the show will be able to experience Neolith like never before, as part of a magnificent installation which showcases the surfaces in all of its many applications.

The stand will have two distinctive entrance-ways. One will lead into an area demonstrating Neolith’s applications in the kitchen environment, while the other will reveal a beautiful threshold and hallway clad in visually stunning slabs, chosen from the collection of Neolith® ’s sister brand Granith®. These will reveal a central living room area featuring a breathtaking fireplace clad in the multi award-winning Mar del Plata

In the kitchen zone, patinated metallic Sofía Cuprum will be used for an expansive integrated island deftly contrasted with walls and floors in white quartzite-inspired Mont Blanc.

The enchantingly striated Mar Del Plata will provide the overarching character of the stand’s living room. A mono-colour space, it will be complemented by attractive, contemporary furnishings and lighting in collaboration with B&B and FLOS.

The installation will also include a meeting room with a wall surfaced in one of Neolith’s latest introductions, Calacatta Luxe. This is complemented with a floor in cementitious New York – New York and a long table in intense Calatorao.

Finally an area devoted to Neolith’s latest technological advances and innovations will allow visitors can find out more about the brand’s latest developments. This includes Full Body Veining, PIATTIBELLI and neocube-oas well as other complementary services such as a range of ventilated façade systems and sink sizes.

Furthermore, Neolith will also be hosting a special exhibition, Neolith 360°, as part of Passagen 2020which runs in tandem with IMM on Venloer Str. 26, 50672 Cologne. This exhibition will show how the material adapts to any kind of space, including ceilings, floors, walls and façades.

This will be complemented by special evening which takes place from 18:30 on Thursday 16th January 2020, and features a presentation from award-winning designer Héctor Ruiz Velázquez. Discussing the potential of Neolith as a 360° material, his lecture will specifically focus on how to effectively and artistically use a single colour across all surfaces within a building’s interior.