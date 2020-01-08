Travel to Brazil with Brothers in Granite

Brothers in Granite - natural stone producers and exporters - are launching their “Visit Brazil in 2020” program. The goal is to give the opportunity for US and Canadian fabricators to travel to Brazil at no cost to themselves. Brothers will cover airfare, hotel, and ground transportation and fabricators will have a complete experience direct at the source.

Their program includes trips to quarries as well as a visit to their new production line. This way fabricators can have an understanding of the stone’s journey from the ground to their customers kitchen. “This is the experience of a lifetime and can be an invaluable tool to use when they get back home” said Fernando Xavier, owner of the company with his brother, Daniel Xavier.

In addition to seeing the facilities and being able to choose materials in person, Brothers will take customers to see other suppliers. “Yes, we’ll take them to our competitors too! We believe in a united stone industry and having other options will make purchasing with Brothers a choice rather than an obligation” added Fernando.

The experience is not solely focused on the stone industry. The program will include time for tourism and leisure and give participants the chance to experience the local food, meet new friends, and see the sights of beautiful Vitoria.

If you’re interested in attending simply send an email to contact@brothersingranite.com. Brothers will contact you directly to set up a date that works for you