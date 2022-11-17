ESPIRITO SANTO, BRAZIL -- Sourced from a quarry near the company’s factory in Espirito Santo, Brazil, Venatino Brown is part of a new line of dolomitic marble from Brothers in Granite. With a variety of colors and patterns, the Venatino line encompasses several different unique stones, including Venatino White, Venatino Brown and Venatino Extreme. This new product to the Brazilian stone scene is purchased primarily by Brothers in Granite and finished with a variety of textures, including polished, honed and leathered. The whole Venatino line is strong and durable enough to be used in any application, including high-traffic or wear areas like kitchens and bathrooms.