The 2020 Stone Industry Education Schedule

Stone World magazine and the Natural Stone Institute are proud to offer regional one-of-a-kind events throughout the United States. These Town Hall style events are tailored specifically to the attendees and aim to help those in the stone industry grow and develop by increasing shop efficiency, providing training resources, metrics for developing business plans and much more.

For the 2020 year, the events will be as scheduled:

February 27: Mabelvale, AR

March 12: Orange, CA

April 2: Denver, CO

May 7: Westwood, MA

June 4: Albuquerque, NM

July 16: Tualatin, OR

September 17: Chicago, IL

October 8: Birmingham, AL

November 5: Austin, TX

For more information, including on how you can attend, visit: https://www.stoneworld.com/stone-industry-education