ST. CLOUD, MN -- After 17 years of hosting its flagship event, the Digital Stoneworking Expo (DSE), Park Industries® is excited to introduce the Fabricator Exchange (FabX) -- a dynamic new event designed to better serve the needs of today’s fabricators.

Shaped by feedback from nearly 50 DSE events with over 2,500 attendees, FabX enhances the experience by offering more time in the shops, more topics and more peer-to-peer connections. Whether new to the industry or a seasoned fabricator, FabX offers invaluable education, networking and insights that evolve with the field, making it an event to which fabricators can return year after year.

Event Highlights

Evolving Education : Education is at the core of FabX -- continuously evolving to keep fabricators at the forefront of the industry.

: Education is at the core of FabX -- continuously evolving to keep fabricators at the forefront of the industry. Shop Tours with On-Site Workshops : Tour local stone shops to see their processes firsthand. Spend time on the shop floor and join in on workshops focused on each shop’s area of expertise.

: Tour local stone shops to see their processes firsthand. Spend time on the shop floor and join in on workshops focused on each shop’s area of expertise. Networking Reinvented : Participate in guided discussions and collaborative activities to share knowledge, skills and ideas.

: Participate in guided discussions and collaborative activities to share knowledge, skills and ideas. Live Machine Demos: Experience the latest Park Industries machinery running production at local fabrication shops.

Education for an Evolving Industry

FabX is committed to keeping fabricators at the forefront of industry advancements. Unlike traditional seminars, attendees will actively engage with critical topics through interactive formats and hands-on workshops. By learning directly from industry experts and peers, fabricators will leave with practical strategies to implement in their shops immediately.

A New Era of Collaboration

FabX emphasizes exchanges between fabricators. Networking at FabX goes beyond surface-level conversations. Fabricators will have the opportunity to connect in a meaningful way, exchanging insights, solutions and best practices while fostering real connections designed to last far beyond the event.

“As the industry has evolved, so has our event,” said Molly Hauer, director of marketing at Park Industries. “FabX builds on the incredible foundation of our Digital Stoneworking Expos, taking the next step in bringing fabricators together to connect, collaborate and elevate their business. We’re excited to provide an experience that truly meets the needs of today’s fabricators.”

FabX will be held in multiple locations across the U.S. throughout the year, offering fabricators nationwide an opportunity to participate. The first event kicks off at Coverings in the Orlando, FL area on May 1st. It will feature exclusive shop tours at Counter Effects by Roger and Florida Central Cabinet Supply.

Park Industries names Laser Products Inc., Alphacam and the International Surface Fabricator’s Association (ISFA) as core sponsors of FabX and announces that additional sponsors will be added at each event to further enhance educational opportunities for attendees.

For more details and to stay updated on upcoming FabX events, visit the Park Industries Events page.